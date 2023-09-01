Edinburgh for sale: Two-bedroom flat in warehouse conversion in Leith's Maritime Street
Beautifully presented Edinburgh first floor apartment
This two-bedroom flat forming part of a warehouse conversion in the heart of Leith is currently available at offers over £245,000.
Forming part of a traditional warehouse conversion, 44 (flat 2) Maritime Street is a rarely available and beautifully presented first floor apartment enjoying a quiet courtyard setting within an enviable position - only a short stroll from the Water of Leith and from the new tram stop on the adjacent Constitution Street.
