Edinburgh for sale: Two-bedroom flat in warehouse conversion in Leith's Maritime Street

Beautifully presented Edinburgh first floor apartment
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 1st Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

This two-bedroom flat forming part of a warehouse conversion in the heart of Leith is currently available at offers over £245,000.

Forming part of a traditional warehouse conversion, 44 (flat 2) Maritime Street is a rarely available and beautifully presented first floor apartment enjoying a quiet courtyard setting within an enviable position - only a short stroll from the Water of Leith and from the new tram stop on the adjacent Constitution Street.

To view this property, book an appointment online.

Surrounded by contemporary bars and restaurants, there is abundance of boutique shops and services which means it's one of the most fashionable areas of the City.

44 (flat 2), Maritime Street

Surrounded by contemporary bars and restaurants, there is abundance of boutique shops and services which means it's one of the most fashionable areas of the City. Photo: Connor Malcolm

The generously proportioned and freshly decorated living space combines well with high ceilings and tall windows which ensures a great feeling of light and space.

Living room

The generously proportioned and freshly decorated living space combines well with high ceilings and tall windows which ensures a great feeling of light and space. Photo: Connor Malcolm

The property's neat and tidy breakfasting kitchen.

Kitchen

The property's neat and tidy breakfasting kitchen. Photo: Connor Malcolm

The property's principal bedroom, with good fitted wardrobe space.

Bedroom 1

The property's principal bedroom, with good fitted wardrobe space. Photo: Connor Malcolm

