Edinburgh pubs: Popular Leith bar hits market after makeover

The former Woodland Creatures pub is now up for sale as a freehold.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 20th Jul 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

A former award-winning pub on Leith Walk has hit the market after being fully refurbished.

The former Woodland Creatures now named Satyr has had a full makeover and is listed for sale with a freehold guide price of £695,000.

A popular dog-friendly bar famed for their Sunday roasts Woodland Creatures went up for lease in March at a price of £80,000. The pub, which also boasts a beer garden, had previously scooped a coveted TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award in October, 2022.

Satyr, formerly Woodland Creatures on Leith Walk Photo: Drysdale and Company
Before that it was The Balfour Bar until it was significantly upgraded many years ago. Current leaseholders said Leith Walk has seen a resurgence as a leisure destination, after the opening of the extended tram line to Newhaven.

The schedule on Drysdale and Company reads: “This property represents an excellent investment opportunity to purchase a well-established public house which has recently been fully refurbished and rebranded by the incoming tenants. The operators are well experienced in the licensed trade and with the opening of the extended tram line and the resurgence of Leith Walk as a Leisure destination within the city, they are extremely confident that the business will continue to thrive in this location.”

Related topics:EdinburghNewhaven