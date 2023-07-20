A former award-winning pub on Leith Walk has hit the market after being fully refurbished.

The former Woodland Creatures now named Satyr has had a full makeover and is listed for sale with a freehold guide price of £695,000.

A popular dog-friendly bar famed for their Sunday roasts Woodland Creatures went up for lease in March at a price of £80,000. The pub, which also boasts a beer garden, had previously scooped a coveted TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award in October, 2022.

Satyr, formerly Woodland Creatures on Leith Walk Photo: Drysdale and Company

Before that it was The Balfour Bar until it was significantly upgraded many years ago. Current leaseholders said Leith Walk has seen a resurgence as a leisure destination, after the opening of the extended tram line to Newhaven.