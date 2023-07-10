News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh homes: 3-bed converted church in Aberlady with 'stunning views and charming garden' for sale

With stunning views of Aberlady Bay and arranged over three floors, this unique property is definitely worth a look
By Neil Johnstone
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:35 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 15:35 BST

A superb three bedroom house forming part of a converted church situated is on the market for offers over £635,000. Situated in the highly sought after coastal village of Aberlady, this beautifully presented property offers bright, spacious rooms with original features across the three floors.

The ground floor comprises a spacious welcoming hall leading to a grand open plan kitchen/dining room/family room and a WC. A staircase leads to the sitting room with double height ceilings, lovely open views and a wood burning stove, principal bedroom with en suite shower room and double bedroom. A further staircase leads to a third double bedroom, a mezzanine study and a family bathroom. The large semi-detached property provides ample storage throughout with additional attic storage available.

Complemented with a charming garden that features a delightful summer house offers, this property also offers stunning open views over Aberlady Bay.

The quaint coastal village of Aberlady lies approximately 30 minutes by car or by train from Edinburgh with the village offering good local amenities, a primary school, restaurant facilities and local shops. The stunning property is also within the catchment area for the well-regarded North Berwick High School.

The carpets, curtains, blinds and light fittings throughout are included in the sale price together with the gas AGA, 2 ring induction hob, combination electric oven, microwave, fridge/freezer, dishwasher, washing machine, summerhouse with fridge and garden sheds with chest freezer.

For more information on the property and additional pictures you can visit the ESPC website.

The converted church retains many original features including bespoke windows and doors

The second floor sitting room benefits from double height ceilings, lovely open views and a wood burning stove

Original features bring character and elegance throughout the property

A ground level, open plan family room is situated next to the dining room and kitchen

