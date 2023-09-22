Edinburgh house for sale: Colinton four-bedroom home in unusual chalet style
Colinton detached property with bright and airy interiors on the market
An unusual chalet-style detached four bedroom home in Colinton, is currently available at offers over £525,000.
The property at 21 Hailes Park is a chalet-style family home, forming part of a quiet cul-de-sac, with a garage, private garden and an electric vehicle charging point on the driveway. There are excellent local amenities, schools and transport links to the city centre.
Viewings are on Sundays, 2pm-4pm or book online.
