News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody

Edinburgh house for sale: Colinton four-bedroom home in unusual chalet style

Colinton detached property with bright and airy interiors on the market
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

An unusual chalet-style detached four bedroom home in Colinton, is currently available at offers over £525,000.

The property at 21 Hailes Park is a chalet-style family home, forming part of a quiet cul-de-sac, with a garage, private garden and an electric vehicle charging point on the driveway. There are excellent local amenities, schools and transport links to the city centre.

Viewings are on Sundays, 2pm-4pm or book online.

The bright open plan kitchen / dining room and utility room with direct access to the enclosed rear garden and decking area.

1. Dining area

The bright open plan kitchen / dining room and utility room with direct access to the enclosed rear garden and decking area. Photo: Urquharts

Photo Sales
The spacious living room with bay window overlooking the front garden.

2. Living room

The spacious living room with bay window overlooking the front garden. Photo: Urquharts

Photo Sales
21 Hailes Park is a delightful four-bedroom detached chalet-style family home, forming part of a quiet cul-de-sac, with driveway, garage and enclosed private west/south-west facing garden.

3. 21 Hailes Park

21 Hailes Park is a delightful four-bedroom detached chalet-style family home, forming part of a quiet cul-de-sac, with driveway, garage and enclosed private west/south-west facing garden. Photo: Urquharts

Photo Sales
The modern fitted kitchen with wall and base units, integrated appliances and utility room, also with access to the rear.

4. Kitchen

The modern fitted kitchen with wall and base units, integrated appliances and utility room, also with access to the rear. Photo: Urquharts

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ColintonEdinburgh