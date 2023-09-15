1 . Open plan

The open-plan kitchen, living and dining room has a substantial footprint to allow each section to have its own sense of space. It accommodates an excellent choice of comfy lounge furnishings and a table and chairs. Plus, it is flooded in daily light from dual-aspect windows. Furthermore, the space is neutrally decorated and laid with wooden floorboards, creating a minimalist-inspired aesthetic that is easy to style. It has built-in storage, and has direct access to a shared courtyard. Photo: Gilson Gray