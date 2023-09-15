This unique house situated just minutes from the beach and amenities of North Berwick, is currently available at offers over £550,000.
A unique and characterful three-bedroom house with generously proportioned accommodation and stylish contemporary interiors, 25 Station Hill offers a sought-after coastal lifestyle in the picturesque East Lothian town, accompanied by a good-sized south-facing garden and on-street parking. The property includes an impressive modern open-plan kitchen/living/dining room.
To view this home, call Gilson Gray on 01620 532610.
1. Open plan
The open-plan kitchen, living and dining room has a substantial footprint to allow each section to have its own sense of space. It accommodates an excellent choice of comfy lounge furnishings and a table and chairs. Plus, it is flooded in daily light from dual-aspect windows. Furthermore, the space is neutrally decorated and laid with wooden floorboards, creating a minimalist-inspired aesthetic that is easy to style. It has built-in storage, and has direct access to a shared courtyard. Photo: Gilson Gray
2. Kitchen/ dining area
The kitchen itself is discreetly zoned to maximise the useable floorspace. It is fitted with base cabinets and topped with an L-shaped worksurface, appointed in dark blue and wooden tones (respectively). It is an attractive design that adds to the style of the open-plan room. In addition, it comes with a range of integrated and freestanding appliances. A neighbouring utility room supplements the kitchen with a discreet space for laundry. Photo: Gilson Gray
3. Glass floor
Upstairs, a brightly lit landing has garden access and a feature glass-panelled floor, peering down into the living area to allow extra light to flow throughout. Photo: Gilson Gray
4. Bathroom
The three-piece family bathroom by the living area is finished with aqua-hued tiles and nautical-themed décor. This chic space is comprised of a toilet with a bidet hose, a storage-set washbasin, and a bath with a handheld shower. Photo: Gilson Gray