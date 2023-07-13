Edinburgh house for sale: Newbridge 3 bedroom cottage with paddock and garden
The cottage is on the market for £325,000
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:37 BST
A stunning cottage in Newbridge, Edinburgh, has gone on the market and boasts its very own private paddock.
The property, 2 West Haugh Cottages, is located in a rural setting, with a large garden and stunning views. It also has three bedrooms, a kitchen, living room and bathroom – all of which are decorated in a contemporary style.
To view the property or find out more, visit the ESPC website.
Page 1 of 3