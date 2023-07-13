News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh house for sale: Newbridge 3 bedroom cottage with paddock and garden

The cottage is on the market for £325,000
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:37 BST

A stunning cottage in Newbridge, Edinburgh, has gone on the market and boasts its very own private paddock.

The property, 2 West Haugh Cottages, is located in a rural setting, with a large garden and stunning views. It also has three bedrooms, a kitchen, living room and bathroom – all of which are decorated in a contemporary style.

To view the property or find out more, visit the ESPC website.

Edinburgh New Town flat for sale in Gayfield Square has private garden, cellar and spacious rooms

The spacious, semi-detached cottage offers the best of both world as it's within easy reach of the city while located in a rural setting.

1. West Haugh Cottages

The spacious, semi-detached cottage offers the best of both world as it's within easy reach of the city while located in a rural setting. Photo: Philip Stewart

The stone-built cottage has far-reaching views across the neighbouring countryside.

2. Views

The stone-built cottage has far-reaching views across the neighbouring countryside. Photo: ESPC

The dining room and kitchen has wall and base units and the appliances are included in the sale.

3. Kitchen

The dining room and kitchen has wall and base units and the appliances are included in the sale. Photo: Philip Stewart

The living room has French doors which lead to a private deck with open views.

4. Living room

The living room has French doors which lead to a private deck with open views. Photo: Philip Stewart

