Scottish property portal ESPC has revealed the 10 properties that accrued the most attention from househunters during April, racking up over 90,000 views online between them.

Following on from March’s Edinburgh-centric list, April’s most popular properties showed that people are searching in a mix of areas, with properties appearing on the top 10 list from West Fife and Kinross, East Fife, East Lothian, Edinburgh and Midlothian.

The top spot was taken by a home in Cowdenbeath, followed by properties in picturesque Pittenweem on the East Fife coast, and popular Prestonpans, in East Lothian.

Family homes continued to dominate the list, with seven of the top 10 properties being houses with three or more bedrooms, while there were also three two-bedroom flats catching the eyes of househunters.

Prices varied across the board; the most affordable property on the list was listed at £155,000, stretching to £495,000 for the most expensive. Six of the properties are already under offer, with less than half of the most popular homes still available to snap up.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “After March’s figures showed that all of ESPC’s most popular properties were located in Edinburgh, it’s interesting to see such a mixed bag returning to the fore, with our top three properties located across Fife and East Lothian. It shows just how much variation and demand that there is in the market, as the most popular homes are spread across the city, coast, countryside, and villages.

“The varying asking prices of these properties is broad, again indicating much variation in the buyers currently in the market.

“Speaking of budgets, the majority of the most popular properties this month were either modern homes, or properties that have undergone substantial and recent refurbishment, suggesting that househunters may have less to spend on renovations after purchasing a property and are looking for something turn-key to maximise affordability.

“We always see at least one renovation project in our midst, and it’s unsurprising that this month’s project of choice is located in a typically highly sought-after location, indicating that some buyers will be happy to spend what they need to in order to call a particular location home.

“More than half of the homes are already under offer, showing that even in a highly saturated market, buyers will still act fast and move competitively to secure a property that’s caught their eye.”

1 . Marvellous modern home in Cowdenbeath Taking the top spot for April was this modern, detached four-bedroom house in Cowdenbeath at 55 Hilton Road. Set on a popular, family-friendly development, the property enjoys a coveted corner plot and a large, landscaped garden, while inside, everything is immaculate and offered in true turn-key condition. With absolutely nothing needed in terms of work or updates, no wonder this home has appealed to so many searching for their next property! Currently under offer, this property had been available for offers over £280,000.

2 . Traditional townhouse with spectacular sea views Located on the East Neuk of Fife, picturesque Pittenweem is a highly sought-after location, and properties like this at 59 Abbey Wall Road, don't come up often – so it's easy to see why so many have been intrigued, pushing this property into second place! This traditional, four-bedroom terraced townhouse is situated directly beside the coast, with the most spectacular, uninterrupted sea views. The property has been arranged as a self-contained one-bedroom annex apartment on the ground floor, with the upper two storeys forming its own three-bedroom house, offering a charming coastal lifestyle and an investment opportunity. This home is currently available at offers over £425,000.

3 . A sleek, stylish and spacious apartment in Prestonpans Set on the ground floor of a modern block in popular Prestonpans, this glossy two-bedroom flat at Flat 1, 18 Mcgregor Pend has already been snapped up by a savvy buyer, having been available at offers over £155,000. Offering generous proportions and immaculate décor throughout, plus a budget-friendly asking price, this is a fantastic find for a first-time buyer and offers a great home to grow into.

4 . Duplex in trendy Trinity with breathtaking views Set on the seafront in trendy Trinity, this fabulous two-bedroom duplex apartment offers awe-inspiring panoramic views of the Firth of Forth. Fabulously renovated to contemporary standards, this tasteful property at 12 Starbank Road ticks off all the trends while offering those gorgeous views from the living room, office and second bedroom. It's no surprise that someone has already secured this stunning property and it's now under offer, having been available at offers over £300,000.