Scottish property portal ESPC has revealed the 10 properties that accrued the most attention from househunters during April, racking up over 90,000 views online between them.
Following on from March’s Edinburgh-centric list, April’s most popular properties showed that people are searching in a mix of areas, with properties appearing on the top 10 list from West Fife and Kinross, East Fife, East Lothian, Edinburgh and Midlothian.
The top spot was taken by a home in Cowdenbeath, followed by properties in picturesque Pittenweem on the East Fife coast, and popular Prestonpans, in East Lothian.
Family homes continued to dominate the list, with seven of the top 10 properties being houses with three or more bedrooms, while there were also three two-bedroom flats catching the eyes of househunters.
Prices varied across the board; the most affordable property on the list was listed at £155,000, stretching to £495,000 for the most expensive. Six of the properties are already under offer, with less than half of the most popular homes still available to snap up.
Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “After March’s figures showed that all of ESPC’s most popular properties were located in Edinburgh, it’s interesting to see such a mixed bag returning to the fore, with our top three properties located across Fife and East Lothian. It shows just how much variation and demand that there is in the market, as the most popular homes are spread across the city, coast, countryside, and villages.
“The varying asking prices of these properties is broad, again indicating much variation in the buyers currently in the market.
“Speaking of budgets, the majority of the most popular properties this month were either modern homes, or properties that have undergone substantial and recent refurbishment, suggesting that househunters may have less to spend on renovations after purchasing a property and are looking for something turn-key to maximise affordability.
“We always see at least one renovation project in our midst, and it’s unsurprising that this month’s project of choice is located in a typically highly sought-after location, indicating that some buyers will be happy to spend what they need to in order to call a particular location home.
“More than half of the homes are already under offer, showing that even in a highly saturated market, buyers will still act fast and move competitively to secure a property that’s caught their eye.”
