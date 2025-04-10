Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been re-submitted to build a new four-storey block of eight flats at at gap site in the Crewe Toll area of Edinburgh.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baron G&G Ltd lodged new plans on March 31 for the block of one and two-bedroom flats on land adjacent to 25 Telford Drive, after the original plans were rejected in April last year.

The 360m² gap site is currently un-kept land that is occupied by overgrown shrubs. Previously the area has been subjected to fly-tipping. The site was historically occupied by a residential building, which was later demolished, leaving the land as an informal open space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gap site at Telford Drive, Edinburgh. Where developers hope to build a new block of eight flats. | Google Maps

Click here to sign up 👇

The plans show a 135m² communal garden, as well as cycle storage for 12 bicycles. In the planning documents, the applicant said: “The development aims to provide high-quality flats for a diverse range of residents, creating an appealing living space.

“The proposed development represents a high-quality residential scheme that aligns with national and local planning policies. It will have a contemporary and modern appearance that fits well with its residential context.

“The design addresses previous concerns raised in the Pre-Application Advice by incorporating improved layout and access to open space. As well as a car-free approach with enhanced cycle parking and pedestrian access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sustainable energy measures and climate resilience strategies, are included, along with well-integrated refuse and recycling plan.

“Given the strong policy support for residential development on this site and the positive improvements made, the application should be considered acceptable in planning terms.”

The proposed development is arranged around a central communal stair, accessed securely from the main entrance of the development. While, the two ground floor flats have been designed to offer accessible housing for disabled people.

Waste bins store will be located to the front of the building, and the amended design proposal prioritises sustainability by using air source heat pumps for heating and hot water requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans also include a communal garden to “enhance biodiversity” and provide green space for residents. Additionally, a rainwater harvesting system will be installed as part of the development mitigations measures.

The City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department will now decide on these plans for Telford Drive, with no comments made yet on the online planning application.