Security cameras have been installed at an Edinburgh pub after a rise in fly-tipping incidents at the rear of the building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The New Kingsknowe at Kingsknowe Road North has had an issue with fly-tipping at the secluded rear of the pub for some time.

However, a recent increase in such incidents, including a full bathroom suite being dumped there on the weekend of March 8 and 9, has led bosses at the pub to fork out for CCTV to deter fly-tippers from dumping waste there in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most recent fly-tipping incident at the New Kingsknowe, with a full bathroom suite dumped at the back of the pub. | The New Kingsknowe.

Click here to sign up 👇

The manager at The New Kingsknowe, who asked not to be named, hopes that installing CCTV cameras will deter fly-tippers and lead to an end to the problem.

He said: “There is fly-tipping all around. There have been various things dumped at the back of the pub. A bathroom suite this time, the weekend before last, through the night. We were obviously angry when we discovered it the next morning.

“Not only is this totally unacceptable it also incurs unneeded costs on the pub to have it removed. So it’s not ideal for a local business, as it’s more unwarranted costs. It’s not impacting on the business as such, but obviously any additional costs from fly-tipping adds to our outgoings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“CCTV has been installed to cover the back area of the pub and anyone caught dumping rubbish on the premises will be reported with CCTV images and vehicle registrations passed on to the relevant authorities. Hopefully it brings an end to this issue, and if not, at lease we can identify the culprits.”