CCTV installed at Edinburgh pub after fly-tipping incidents increase in recent weeks at The New Kingsknowe

Reporter

Published 19th Mar 2025, 15:30 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 15:52 BST

Security cameras have been installed at an Edinburgh pub after a rise in fly-tipping incidents at the rear of the building.

The New Kingsknowe at Kingsknowe Road North has had an issue with fly-tipping at the secluded rear of the pub for some time.

However, a recent increase in such incidents, including a full bathroom suite being dumped there on the weekend of March 8 and 9, has led bosses at the pub to fork out for CCTV to deter fly-tippers from dumping waste there in the future.

The most recent fly-tipping incident at the New Kingsknowe, with a full bathroom suite dumped at the back of the pub.The most recent fly-tipping incident at the New Kingsknowe, with a full bathroom suite dumped at the back of the pub.
The most recent fly-tipping incident at the New Kingsknowe, with a full bathroom suite dumped at the back of the pub. | The New Kingsknowe.

The manager at The New Kingsknowe, who asked not to be named, hopes that installing CCTV cameras will deter fly-tippers and lead to an end to the problem.

He said: “There is fly-tipping all around. There have been various things dumped at the back of the pub. A bathroom suite this time, the weekend before last, through the night. We were obviously angry when we discovered it the next morning.

“Not only is this totally unacceptable it also incurs unneeded costs on the pub to have it removed. So it’s not ideal for a local business, as it’s more unwarranted costs. It’s not impacting on the business as such, but obviously any additional costs from fly-tipping adds to our outgoings.

“CCTV has been installed to cover the back area of the pub and anyone caught dumping rubbish on the premises will be reported with CCTV images and vehicle registrations passed on to the relevant authorities. Hopefully it brings an end to this issue, and if not, at lease we can identify the culprits.”

