The landlords of a Kirkliston pub have announced it will close at the end of the month due to “rising operational costs”.

The Newliston Arms will close its doors on March 30 when the landlords ‘Dave, Moira and Stuart’ hand the keys back to the brewery that owns the pub. They revealed that the pub wasn’t a “viable business moving forward”.

It is unknown at this stage what the future holds for the large pub with a good-sized beer garden at Main Street, Kirkliston, with shocked customers posting their thanks on social media to the latest team of staff running the pub.

The Newliston Arms in Kirkliston will close for good on March 30. | Google Maps

Posting on Facebook on Monday afternoon, the Newliston Arms staff thanked customers for their support and apologised to those who had booked events at the pub after this month.

“It is with great sadness that I announce we have decided to hand back the keys to the brewery and leave the Newliston. It has been a very difficult decision to make as we the love the pub and village and really hoped that we could make it work.

“However, due to rising operational costs it just isn’t a viable business opportunity for us moving forward.

“We would like to send our thanks and best wishes to everyone who has supported us while we have had the pub and wish you all the best for the future.

“We have no news about what is happening after our last day, which will be Sunday 30th, but if and when we hear anything we will let you know. Anyone who has an event booked with us after March 30, we unfortunately will not be able to honour these events as we won’t be here.

“Stuart will be in touch with anyone who has booked an event with us after this date. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you. Our warmest regards. Dave, Moira, Stuart xxx.”

Reacting to the social media post, one customer said: “Noooo! Good luck in your next venture, and thank you for the events you put on and the gala days. I hope the next managers will be as accommodating as you all.”

Another said: “It was a great turnaround from where it was before, especially with the food, hopefully the foundations have been left for the next licensee to take it to the next level and have bottomless pockets!”

While one customer added: “You deserved so much more for the great job that's been done.”

Another said: “Really sorry to hear this, what you've done with the pub has been amazing for the village. Our loss someone else's gain!”