Edinburgh Portobello two-floor flat for sale with five bedrooms and private garden

Large Portobello flat on the market at offers over £675,000

By Kevin Quinn
2 hours ago
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 5:26pm

Our latest featured Edinburgh property for sale is an impressive and charming large double upper flat for sale in Portobello.

Currently available at offers over £675,000, 29 Regent Street is a most impressive and generously proportioned main door double upper villa located within the highly desirable and historic Portobello area of Edinburgh. Set on the upper two floors of an attractive period building, the versatile accommodation is spacious and is presented in extremely good decorative order throughout.

The overall accommodation has tremendous charm and character and offers a flexible layout and has a delightful open outlook to both the front and rear. In addition, there is a private walled garden to the rear accessed directly from the property.

To view this property, call selling agent Simpson & Marwick on 0131 581 5711.

1. Garden

In addition to the generous accommodation on offer there is a most charming private walled garden accessed directly from the property and located to the rear of the building.

Photo: ESPC

2. Living room

The property features this beautiful large living room, complete with desirable bay windows and high cornice celilings.

Photo: ESPC

3. Dining room

This quaint room of the kitchen is currently used as a dining area.

Photo: ESPC

4. Kitchen

The impressive kitchen is perfect for preparing food. The hob, oven, dishwasher, washing machine and tumble dryer are included in the sale.

Photo: ESPC

