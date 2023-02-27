Edinburgh Portobello two-floor flat for sale with five bedrooms and private garden
Our latest featured Edinburgh property for sale is an impressive and charming large double upper flat for sale in Portobello.
Currently available at offers over £675,000, 29 Regent Street is a most impressive and generously proportioned main door double upper villa located within the highly desirable and historic Portobello area of Edinburgh. Set on the upper two floors of an attractive period building, the versatile accommodation is spacious and is presented in extremely good decorative order throughout.
The overall accommodation has tremendous charm and character and offers a flexible layout and has a delightful open outlook to both the front and rear. In addition, there is a private walled garden to the rear accessed directly from the property.
To view this property, call selling agent Simpson & Marwick on 0131 581 5711.