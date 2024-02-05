Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A beautiful three-bedroom bungalow in the south-west of Edinburgh is now on the market for offers over £600,000.

Set on a quiet street in the heart of Craiglockhart, the 135m-square property boasts a large garden to the rear and is surrounded by excellent local amenities and quick transport links.

The extended semi-detached bungalow is a natural choice for a growing family, offering versatile and light filled living space over two floors presented to the market in beautiful order throughout.

Located in the heart of the property is the stylish open-plan kitchen, living and dining area. Large windows span almost the entire length of the rear wall with a central sliding door opening onto the garden

The ground floor comprises of a vestibule, welcoming reception hall with deep under-stair storage and utility cupboard, a master bedroom, sitting room and bathroom. A spacious open-plan kitchen, living and dining room area takes pride of place at the heart of the home with a sliding glass door allowing access to the garden.

The upper floor houses a further two good sized and bright bedrooms - both of which enjoy a stylish shower room. The substantial sized garden and shower room presents potential for a future extension if desired and the ground floor sitting room can also be used as a fourth bedroom.