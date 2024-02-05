Edinburgh property: 3 bedroom house in Craiglockhart for sale at offers over £600k
and live on Freeview channel 276
A beautiful three-bedroom bungalow in the south-west of Edinburgh is now on the market for offers over £600,000.
Set on a quiet street in the heart of Craiglockhart, the 135m-square property boasts a large garden to the rear and is surrounded by excellent local amenities and quick transport links.
The extended semi-detached bungalow is a natural choice for a growing family, offering versatile and light filled living space over two floors presented to the market in beautiful order throughout.
The ground floor comprises of a vestibule, welcoming reception hall with deep under-stair storage and utility cupboard, a master bedroom, sitting room and bathroom. A spacious open-plan kitchen, living and dining room area takes pride of place at the heart of the home with a sliding glass door allowing access to the garden.
The upper floor houses a further two good sized and bright bedrooms - both of which enjoy a stylish shower room. The substantial sized garden and shower room presents potential for a future extension if desired and the ground floor sitting room can also be used as a fourth bedroom.
To view the property at 32 Craiglockhart Crescent you can visit the ESPC website.