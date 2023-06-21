Edinburgh property: 3 bedroom tower house in Kirkliston on the market for £350,000
This unique, converted detached tower house in Kirkliston with three bedrooms is now on the market for offers over £350,000. The large property at 18 Pikes Pool Drive is believed to date back to 1880. The C listed building formed part of Kirkliston Distillery.
The full site was then developed into residential use and the house was fully renovated by Cruden Homes who have created a stylish home which spans over five floors. It includes a first-floor lounge with sunny, south facing balcony, three double bedrooms, two bathrooms, double driveway and a garden with a private and secluded decking area.
To view this property call Neilsons Solicitors for an appointment on 0131 253 2858