Stunning family home with unique features on the market

This unique, converted detached tower house in Kirkliston with three bedrooms is now on the market for offers over £350,000. The large property at 18 Pikes Pool Drive is believed to date back to 1880. The C listed building formed part of Kirkliston Distillery.

The full site was then developed into residential use and the house was fully renovated by Cruden Homes who have created a stylish home which spans over five floors. It includes a first-floor lounge with sunny, south facing balcony, three double bedrooms, two bathrooms, double driveway and a garden with a private and secluded decking area.

To view this property call Neilsons Solicitors for an appointment on 0131 253 2858

Lounge with sunny, south facing balcony The lounge is located on the first of the building's five floors, with a deep storage cupboard, window and bi-folding doors which lead to a spacious sunny south facing balcony.

The living room The living room is located on the first floor and has the balcony coming off it.

Study or family room The building also has a family room which could be a great home office space, with double doors leading out to the secluded side garden.

The kitchen The spacious kitchen has double aspect windows and space for family dining.

