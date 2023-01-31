Edinburgh property: Beautifully presented five bedroom detached Kirkliston home for sale
Dream family property on the market on the outskirts of Edinburgh
A “beautifully presented” five bedroom detached home has gone on the market with ESPC in Kirkliston.
Currently available at offers over £440,000, 39 Eilston Loan comes with “delightful” landscaped gardens with a summerhouse, together with a double integral garage and driveway. The property is quietly positioned within an established modern development within easy reach of excellent transport links and local amenities.
In “true show-home condition”, this impressive, generously proportioned family home has been upgraded to a particularly high standard throughout providing a lovely elegant contemporary home, undoubtedly appealing to the growing family or professionals alike.
To the front lies a well maintained garden together with a two-car driveway with an ev car charger, providing off-street parking and leads to the double integral garage (approx. 25 sq m) with power and light. To view this property, call selling agent Neilsons on 0131 253 285.