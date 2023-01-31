Dream family property on the market on the outskirts of Edinburgh

A “beautifully presented” five bedroom detached home has gone on the market with ESPC in Kirkliston.

Currently available at offers over £440,000, 39 Eilston Loan comes with “delightful” landscaped gardens with a summerhouse, together with a double integral garage and driveway. The property is quietly positioned within an established modern development within easy reach of excellent transport links and local amenities.

In “true show-home condition”, this impressive, generously proportioned family home has been upgraded to a particularly high standard throughout providing a lovely elegant contemporary home, undoubtedly appealing to the growing family or professionals alike.

To the front lies a well maintained garden together with a two-car driveway with an ev car charger, providing off-street parking and leads to the double integral garage (approx. 25 sq m) with power and light. To view this property, call selling agent Neilsons on 0131 253 285.

1 . On the market 39 Eilston Loan, Kirkliston is a stunning, beautifully presented executive five-bedroom detached villa with delightful, landscaped gardens with summerhouse together with double integral garage and driveway. All photos by Neilsons/Planography. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Lounge There is a beautifully appointed rear facing lounge with French doors leading to the paved patio. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen A particular feature of this fine home is the extensive 25' fully integrated kitchen/dining/familyroom enjoying a dual aspect and providing great family living space. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Patio A real feature of this property is the superb, landscaped garden to the rear, which includes a large Sandstone paved patio, ideal for outside dining/relaxing. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales