News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Edinburgh property: Beautifully presented five bedroom detached Kirkliston home for sale

Dream family property on the market on the outskirts of Edinburgh

By Kevin Quinn
3 minutes ago

A “beautifully presented” five bedroom detached home has gone on the market with ESPC in Kirkliston.

Currently available at offers over £440,000, 39 Eilston Loan comes with “delightful” landscaped gardens with a summerhouse, together with a double integral garage and driveway. The property is quietly positioned within an established modern development within easy reach of excellent transport links and local amenities.

In “true show-home condition”, this impressive, generously proportioned family home has been upgraded to a particularly high standard throughout providing a lovely elegant contemporary home, undoubtedly appealing to the growing family or professionals alike.

To the front lies a well maintained garden together with a two-car driveway with an ev car charger, providing off-street parking and leads to the double integral garage (approx. 25 sq m) with power and light. To view this property, call selling agent Neilsons on 0131 253 285.

The 10 richest streets in Edinburgh with the most expensive property prices

1. On the market

39 Eilston Loan, Kirkliston is a stunning, beautifully presented executive five-bedroom detached villa with delightful, landscaped gardens with summerhouse together with double integral garage and driveway. All photos by Neilsons/Planography.

Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales

2. Lounge

There is a beautifully appointed rear facing lounge with French doors leading to the paved patio.

Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales

3. Kitchen

A particular feature of this fine home is the extensive 25' fully integrated kitchen/dining/familyroom enjoying a dual aspect and providing great family living space.

Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales

4. Patio

A real feature of this property is the superb, landscaped garden to the rear, which includes a large Sandstone paved patio, ideal for outside dining/relaxing.

Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Edinburgh