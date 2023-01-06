Our latest property of the week, in conjunction with The ESPC, is a three bedroom terraced home for sale in Morningside, currently on the market at offers over £510,000.

Forming part of a handsome traditional row within the Plewlands conservation area and tucked away in a private cul-de-sac, 34 Craighouse Avenue features three bedrooms, two reception rooms, and a modern kitchen and bathroom, plus attractive décor elegantly paired with delightful period features. Externally, the home is complemented by front and rear gardens and access to unrestricted on-street parking.

A spokesperson for selling agent VMH solicitors said: “The fabulous open space will no doubt be perfect for everyday family life and entertaining alike, with south-facing French doors from the dining room opening onto the garden and extending the space outdoors.

34 Craighouse Avenue is currently on the market at offers over £510,000.

"The impressive living room is fronted by a large bay window with a traditional panelled surround and offers flexible floorspace for a choice of freestanding furniture, all arranged around a striking original oak fireplace flanked by an open Edinburgh Press. Further features of the room include the same wood flooring as the hall, elegant cornicing, and modern décor.

"The adjoining dining room incorporates built-in storage and can comfortably accommodate a large table and additional furniture, whilst also benefiting from open access to the kitchen.

"The kitchen is equipped with modern, gloss-white wall and base cabinets, solid oak worktops, and matching splashback panelling, as well as integrated appliances comprising an oven, hob, extractor fan, fridge/freezer, dishwasher, microwave, and washing machine.

“On the first floor, a landing (with storage), lit by a magnificent skylight, leads to three bedrooms and a bathroom. The double bedrooms are both accompanied by bespoke fitted oak/walnut veneered wardrobes, shoe racks, and drawers, whilst the remaining bedroom would be ideal as a single bedroom, a child’s bedroom, a guest room, or alternatively, a home office.

The impressive living room is fronted by a large bay window with a traditional panelled surround.

“The contemporary bathroom, with stylish tiling and natural travertine flooring, comprises a bath with a rainfall showerhead, a WC-suite set into a vanity unit, and underfloor heating. The house is kept warm by a gas central heating system (powered by a new Valliant combi boiler) and the windows are all double glazed. The home also has a digital dimming lighting system throughout, as well as a burglar alarm for ultimate peace of mind.

“Externally, the house is accompanied by a low-maintenance front garden and a sunny, private landscaped rear garden, comprising a patio, a decked terrace, a lawn, and a shed with power and lighting. Unrestricted on-street parking can be found on Craighouse Avenue.

“All fitted carpets and blinds are included in the sale, together with the Bosch oven, hob, microwave, dishwasher and fitted wardrobes. Bespoke fitted furniture items are also included.”

To view this property, which has a closing date of Tuesday, January 10, call 07759 572818. This Morningside property comes under council tax band F.

The dining room incorporates built-in storage and can comfortably accommodate a large table and additional furniture.

The kitchen is equipped with modern, gloss-white wall and base cabinets, solid oak worktops, and matching splashback panelling.

One of the property's two double bedroom, with a third single bedroom also included.

The contemporary bathroom, with stylish tiling and natural travertine flooring, comprises a bath with a rainfall showerhead, a WC-suite set into a vanity unit, and underfloor heating.

The main double bedroom is accompanied by bespoke fitted oak/walnut veneered wardrobes, shoe racks, and drawers.