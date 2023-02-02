Edinburgh property: Flat for sale in Stockbridge with three bedrooms, open plan kitchen and garden
Edinburgh flat has undergone a full renovation
Our latest featured Edinburgh property for sale is this immaculate upper flat situated in the Stockbridge colonies that has been finished to the highest standard throughout.
The flat at 3 Glenogle Terrace has undergone a full renovation and every detail has been thought of. The property, available at offers over £500,000, is in turn-key condition and viewings are highly recommended.
There is gas central heating and double glazing throughout for maximum efficiency.
To view this property, call 0131 253 2338.