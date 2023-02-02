News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh property: Flat for sale in Stockbridge with three bedrooms, open plan kitchen and garden

Edinburgh flat has undergone a full renovation

By Kevin Quinn
2 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 2:37pm

Our latest featured Edinburgh property for sale is this immaculate upper flat situated in the Stockbridge colonies that has been finished to the highest standard throughout.

The flat at 3 Glenogle Terrace has undergone a full renovation and every detail has been thought of. The property, available at offers over £500,000, is in turn-key condition and viewings are highly recommended.

There is gas central heating and double glazing throughout for maximum efficiency.

To view this property, call 0131 253 2338.

1. Upper level

The upper level the has been converted to an open plan living/kitchen/dining area. The kitchen area has been fitted with a range of high quality wall and floor units, an induction hob and double electric ovens along with integrated appliances included in the sale.

Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales

2. Relaxing

The other side of the upper level is perfectly laid out for evening relaxing with a Bay window overlooking the canal to the rear.

Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales

3. Party space

There is a generous space for dining and hosting parties on the flat's upper level.

Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales

4. Garden shed

The property's garden features a useful garden shed that has power and lighting and is currently being used as a home gym offering great versatility.

Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
