This two bedroom sixth floor flat for sale in Slateford offers great views of Edinburgh landmarks Murrayfield Stadium and Edinburgh Castle, situated within a popular area not far from the city centre. Available for offers over £129,995, 6/6 Hutchinson House, Moat Drive, has two bedrooms, “well-maintained” communal grounds and on-street parking. To view this property, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858.