Edinburgh property: Flat with views of Edinburgh Castle and Murrayfield Stadium for sale in Slateford
Balcony offers great views of Edinburgh Castle and Murrayfield Stadium
This two bedroom sixth floor flat for sale in Slateford offers great views of Edinburgh landmarks Murrayfield Stadium and Edinburgh Castle, situated within a popular area not far from the city centre. Available for offers over £129,995, 6/6 Hutchinson House, Moat Drive, has two bedrooms, “well-maintained” communal grounds and on-street parking. To view this property, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858.
