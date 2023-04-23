News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
16 hours ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
17 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
18 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
19 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
20 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker

Edinburgh property: Flat with views of Edinburgh Castle and Murrayfield Stadium for sale in Slateford

Balcony offers great views of Edinburgh Castle and Murrayfield Stadium

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 05:45 BST

This two bedroom sixth floor flat for sale in Slateford offers great views of Edinburgh landmarks Murrayfield Stadium and Edinburgh Castle, situated within a popular area not far from the city centre. Available for offers over £129,995, 6/6 Hutchinson House, Moat Drive, has two bedrooms, “well-maintained” communal grounds and on-street parking. To view this property, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858.

Look inside swish new Edinburgh apartments

The flat's private balcony with lovely open views towards Corstorphine Hill and Edinburgh Castle.

1. Balcony

The flat's private balcony with lovely open views towards Corstorphine Hill and Edinburgh Castle. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

Photo Sales
The light and airy reception/dining room with window to side providing excellent natural light.

2. Living room

The light and airy reception/dining room with window to side providing excellent natural light. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

Photo Sales
The kitchen comprises ample base and wall mounted units with co-ordinating work surfaces, splash back tiling.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen comprises ample base and wall mounted units with co-ordinating work surfaces, splash back tiling. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

Photo Sales
The stunning view of Edinburgh Castle from the Slateford flat's balcony.

4. Castle view

The stunning view of Edinburgh Castle from the Slateford flat's balcony. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:EdinburghEdinburgh Castle