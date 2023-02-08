Edinburgh townhouse property comes with hot tub and spectacular views of the Pentland Hills

A stunning three bedroom townhouse in Haymarket comes complete with its own hot tub and two impressive balconies which offer great views of the Capital and the Pentland Hills.

Currently on the market at offers over £650,000, this “truly exceptional” end terraced townhouse at 13 Devon Place also features delightful, beautifully planted private front, side and rear gardens. It also includes a carport leading to a larger than average garage with power, as well as gas central heating and double glazing.

This impressive property is situated in a quaint cobbled street and is the end terrace house in this exclusive executive development close to the City Centre. This former four bedroom property has been re-modelled by removing the wall between the kitchen and the fourth bedroom on the first floor to enlarge the kitchen and create a large space for dining.

1 . Hot tub The property features delightful, beautifully planted private front, side and rear gardens, complete with a hot tub for relaxing after a hard day's work or just chilling on a day off. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Balconies The property also benefits from two south facing balconies, one on the first floor and the other on the top floor, offering a real sun trap in the summer and some stunning views of the Capital. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Impressive views This home enjoys arguably the best position on the development, with gardens to the front, side and rear and fine southerly views to the Pentland Hills from the two balconies. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Living room The delightful light filled living room with French doors which leads to the private south facing terrace. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales