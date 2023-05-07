Edinburgh property: House for sale in Trinity has 7 bedrooms, two kitchens and outdoor bar
Semi-detached Edinburgh property has bed and breakfast hotel potential
This spacious seven-bed period property in Trinity with a sheltered bar in the garden, two kitchens and three bathrooms, with the potential to become a bed and breakfast hotel, is currently for sale at offers over £895,000.
The home at 186 Ferry Road covers over 3,829 square feet and offers six/ seven bedrooms, three/ four reception rooms, two kitchens, and three bathrooms, as well as private parking and a garden. To view this property, call 0131 5557055.
