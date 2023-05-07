News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh property: House for sale in Trinity has 7 bedrooms, two kitchens and outdoor bar

Semi-detached Edinburgh property has bed and breakfast hotel potential

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 7th May 2023, 04:45 BST

This spacious seven-bed period property in Trinity with a sheltered bar in the garden, two kitchens and three bathrooms, with the potential to become a bed and breakfast hotel, is currently for sale at offers over £895,000.

The home at 186 Ferry Road covers over 3,829 square feet and offers six/ seven bedrooms, three/ four reception rooms, two kitchens, and three bathrooms, as well as private parking and a garden. To view this property, call 0131 5557055.

The property's back garden includes this desirable covered bar area, perfect for having friends round.

Garden bar

The property's back garden includes this desirable covered bar area, perfect for having friends round.

On the ground floor, there is a large living room with a bay window, highly ornate cornicing, and two press cupboards.

Living room

On the ground floor, there is a large living room with a bay window, highly ornate cornicing, and two press cupboards.

On the second floor is a dual-aspect, multi-purpose family room, complete with a beautiful feature fireplace.

Family room

On the second floor is a dual-aspect, multi-purpose family room, complete with a beautiful feature fireplace.

Mirroring the living area, there is a drawing room on the first floor, which also has a bay window and period cornice work.

Drawing room

Mirroring the living area, there is a drawing room on the first floor, which also has a bay window and period cornice work.

Related topics:EdinburghTrinity