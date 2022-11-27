An Edinburgh flat currently on the market comes with an unusual and interesting way of getting to the bathroom.

Currently on the market for offers over £175,000, the one bedroom flat at Wishaw Terrace, Meadowbank, might at first glance seem no different to your average Edinburgh tenement flat, but on closer inspection it includes a very quirky feature.

Although the bathroom is situated off the hallway by the front door, you would be forgiven for not being able to find it when needing to freshen up, as the door to the bathroom is like something out of a James Bond film, with the doorway disguised as a bookcase.

All is not as it seems in this Meadowbank flat.

Speaking about this unusual feature, a spokesperson for the selling agent responsible for this property, MQ Estate Agents, said: “A unique and quirky aspect of this traditional tenement is the unsuspecting, and cleverly placed, deep bookcase in the hallway, which actually transports you to into the hidden bathroom! This fantastic addition adds to the charm and character of this super property.”

The bookcase acts as a secret doorway to the bathroom.

The property's bathroom, which is hidden behind a bookcase.