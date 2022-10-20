News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh property of the week: Three-bed Georgian home in New Town has spacious kitchen and private gardens

Could you see yourself living in this Edinburgh city centre home?

By Kevin Quinn
40 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 12:19pm

Our latest Edinburgh property of the week, in conjunction with The ESPC, is a three-bed main door flat for sale in the New Town. 22 Claremont Crescent is currently on the market at offers over £630,000. This main-door flat occupies the ground floor of an A-listed Georgian building in the city's New Town, within its historic conservation area.

The flat boasts three bedrooms, a generous reception room, a dining kitchen, and a modern shower room and WC, all enhanced by the elegant proportions and period details you'd expect of a Georgian property, paired with attractive, contemporary décor.

Taking a step inside, a spokesperson for selling agent VMH Solicitors said: “The flat's front door opens into a grand entrance hall, where the stylish interiors are immediately apparent with rich navy blue décor, a flagstone floor, and crispwhite cornicing, a ceiling rose, and ornate plasterwork. To the right of the hall lies a living room, filled with sunny natural light through twin south-facing recessed windows with working shutters.

Residents of Claremont Crescent benefit from access to lovely private gardens, for an annual fee.

"The bright and spacious room offers fantastic flexibility for a choice of lounge furniture and is enhanced by modern two-tone décor, elegantly detailed cornicing, a picture rail, handsome wood flooring, and a fireplace flanked by two Edinburgh presses.

“The spacious kitchen situated to the rear has an extensive range of floor and wall fitted units as well as integrated appliances, including a double oven. There is ample space for a dining table. The stylish city home accommodates three double bedrooms. The exceptionally spacious principal bedroom echoes the living room in terms of proportions and floorspace, and also has twin south-facing windows with working shutters.

“The bedroom also features a fireplace flanked by an open Edinburgh Press, as well as a walk-in wardrobe leading to a twopiece en-suite WC. The remaining sleeping areas are also spacious and airy, and the home is completed by a contemporary, fully tiled shower room with a walk-in enclosure, a wall-mounted basin, and a WC. The flat is kept warm by a gas central heating system and partial double glazing.

The living room of the New Town property.

“The flat benefits from a private cellar at basement level, and residents here benefit from access to lovely private gardens, for an annual fee.”

To view this property, call 0131 253 2964.

The kitchen.
The shower room.
Another of the bedrooms.
