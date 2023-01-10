News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh property: Rare opportunity to purchase charming semi-detached Victorian villa in Newington

Impressive Edinburgh conservation area property for sale in Newington

By Kevin Quinn
1 hour ago

Our latest impressive Edinburgh property of the week, in conjunction with the ESPC, is a spacious semi-detached six bedroom family home in Newington, currently available for offers over £950,000, a perfect “fixer-upper” project. A rare opportunity has arisen to purchase this charming Victorian villa located within the Waverley Park Conservation Area in the popular district of Newington, in the South of Edinburgh.

To view this property, call 01312532707 or email [email protected]

1. 3 Peel Terrace, Newington

The property boasts stunning period features throughout, including ornate ceiling cornicing and sash and casement windows with working shutters, and offers a lovely family home with plenty of character.

Photo: Ines Gennuso

Photo Sales

2. Converted attic

The attic boasts lovely views of Arthur's Seat to the rear and has been converted to provide two spacious double bedrooms, a workshop and a bathroom with three-piece suite.

Photo: Ines Gennuso

Photo Sales

3. Third floor bathroom

The third floor bathroom in the converted attic comes with a three-piece suite.

Photo: Ines Gennuso

Photo Sales

4. Main bathroom

The property's main bathroom has a three-piece suite with shower above the bath.

Photo: Ines Gennuso

Photo Sales
