Edinburgh property: Rare opportunity to purchase charming semi-detached Victorian villa in Newington
Impressive Edinburgh conservation area property for sale in Newington
By Kevin Quinn
1 hour ago
Our latest impressive Edinburgh property of the week, in conjunction with the ESPC, is a spacious semi-detached six bedroom family home in Newington, currently available for offers over £950,000, a perfect “fixer-upper” project. A rare opportunity has arisen to purchase this charming Victorian villa located within the Waverley Park Conservation Area in the popular district of Newington, in the South of Edinburgh.
To view this property, call 01312532707 or email [email protected]
