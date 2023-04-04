News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh property: Ratho home for sale in Baird Home has five bedrooms, hot tub and riverside location

Luxury family home by the Union Canal on the market

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 16:49 BST

Our latest featured Edinburgh property is a stunning modern family home situated on the banks of the Union Canal in Ratho.

Currently on the market at offers over £675,000, 28 Baird Road has been finished to a superb standard throughout, and comes complete with a hot tub. The substantial plot is quietly tucked away down a ‘no through’ road and boasts spectacular open views over the adjacent Ratho Marina.

To view this property, call 0131 253 2858.

This detached villa enjoys an idyllic setting on the banks of the Union Canal, right in the heart of the desirable village of Ratho.

1. 28 Baird Road, Ratho

This detached villa enjoys an idyllic setting on the banks of the Union Canal, right in the heart of the desirable village of Ratho. Photo: Neilsons/Planography

The balcony of the property offers great views of the canal and the marina.

2. Canal views

The balcony of the property offers great views of the canal and the marina. Photo: Neilsons/Planography

The property has also been fitted with a hot tub which is quietly tucked away to the rear of the building and will be included in the sale.

3. Hot tub

The property has also been fitted with a hot tub which is quietly tucked away to the rear of the building and will be included in the sale. Photo: Neilsons/Planography

The sleek dining/ kitchen is fitted with a superb assortment of stylish units with contrasting worktops, tiling to floors and top quality integrated appliances.

4. Kitchen

The sleek dining/ kitchen is fitted with a superb assortment of stylish units with contrasting worktops, tiling to floors and top quality integrated appliances. Photo: Neilsons

EdinburghLiberton