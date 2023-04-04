Edinburgh property: Ratho home for sale in Baird Home has five bedrooms, hot tub and riverside location
Luxury family home by the Union Canal on the market
Our latest featured Edinburgh property is a stunning modern family home situated on the banks of the Union Canal in Ratho.
Currently on the market at offers over £675,000, 28 Baird Road has been finished to a superb standard throughout, and comes complete with a hot tub. The substantial plot is quietly tucked away down a ‘no through’ road and boasts spectacular open views over the adjacent Ratho Marina.
To view this property, call 0131 253 2858.