Take a look inside one of the cheapest properties on the market in the Edinburgh area
One of the cheapest properties currently for sale in the Edinburgh area is this main door upper one bedroom flat in South Queensferrry.
Currently available for offers over £105,000, 14A, Dundas Avenue is ideally suited to first time buyers or those looking to downsize. To view this property, call selling agent Neilsons on 0131 253 2858.
1. 14A, Dundas Avenue, South Queensferry
This property is on the market at offers over £105,000, currently the cheapest property for sale in the Edinburgh area through local property experts ESPC. Photo: ESPC
2. Living room
The property's living room has a feature fireplace and ample space for furniture. Photo: ESPC
3. Bedroom
The well proportioned double bedroom with neutral décor. Photo: ESPC
4. Garden
To the rear of the property is a fenced low maintenance garden, mostly laid to chipstone and decorative hedges around the perimeter, the space is a real sun trap with a southernly aspect. Ample unrestricted on street parking is available outside the property. Photo: ESPC