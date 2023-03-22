News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh property: South Queensferry flat among cheapest properties for sale at just £105,000

Take a look inside one of the cheapest properties on the market in the Edinburgh area

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:11 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:11 GMT

One of the cheapest properties currently for sale in the Edinburgh area is this main door upper one bedroom flat in South Queensferrry.

Currently available for offers over £105,000, 14A, Dundas Avenue is ideally suited to first time buyers or those looking to downsize. To view this property, call selling agent Neilsons on 0131 253 2858.

This property is on the market at offers over £105,000, currently the cheapest property for sale in the Edinburgh area through local property experts ESPC.

1. 14A, Dundas Avenue, South Queensferry

This property is on the market at offers over £105,000, currently the cheapest property for sale in the Edinburgh area through local property experts ESPC.

The property's living room has a feature fireplace and ample space for furniture.

2. Living room

The property's living room has a feature fireplace and ample space for furniture. Photo: ESPC

The well proportioned double bedroom with neutral décor.

3. Bedroom

The well proportioned double bedroom with neutral décor. Photo: ESPC

To the rear of the property is a fenced low maintenance garden, mostly laid to chipstone and decorative hedges around the perimeter, the space is a real sun trap with a southernly aspect. Ample unrestricted on street parking is available outside the property.

4. Garden

To the rear of the property is a fenced low maintenance garden, mostly laid to chipstone and decorative hedges around the perimeter, the space is a real sun trap with a southernly aspect. Ample unrestricted on street parking is available outside the property. Photo: ESPC

Edinburgh