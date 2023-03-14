News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Reddit users frustrated after social media site goes down
9 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
9 hours ago Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with first child
9 hours ago The Sims fans left disappointed after update causes server issues
10 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
14 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims

Edinburgh property: Spacious one bedroom top floor flat for sale in Leith at Haddington Place

Leith flat retains a wealth of character features

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 14th Mar 2023, 15:15 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 15:16 GMT

Our latest featured Edinburgh property for sale is this charming and spacious one bedroom top floor flat in Leith. Currently available for offers over £270,000, 34/6 Haddington Place on Leith Walk is a wonderfully spacious and bright top floor flat, ideally located within easy reach of Edinburgh city centre. This beautiful property is flooded with natural light and retains a wealth of character features including intricate cornicing, original wooden flooring and feature fires.

Fettes townhouse with stunning kitchen goes on the market

The delightful bay windowed sitting room which gets superb morning sun.

1. Living room

The delightful bay windowed sitting room which gets superb morning sun. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The spacious kitchen diner, which has a range of fitted units and integrated appliances, and benefits from being west facing to enjoy wonderful evening sunsets.

2. Kitchen

The spacious kitchen diner, which has a range of fitted units and integrated appliances, and benefits from being west facing to enjoy wonderful evening sunsets. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The large double bedroom, with ample space for freestanding furniture.

3. Double bedroom

The large double bedroom, with ample space for freestanding furniture. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The welcoming hallway providing access to all rooms.

4. Hallway

The welcoming hallway providing access to all rooms. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Edinburgh