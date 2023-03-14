Our latest featured Edinburgh property for sale is this charming and spacious one bedroom top floor flat in Leith. Currently available for offers over £270,000, 34/6 Haddington Place on Leith Walk is a wonderfully spacious and bright top floor flat, ideally located within easy reach of Edinburgh city centre. This beautiful property is flooded with natural light and retains a wealth of character features including intricate cornicing, original wooden flooring and feature fires.