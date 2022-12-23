News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh property: Stunning four bedroom flat on sale in Marchmont Crescent near The Meadows

“Stunning” and spacious four bedroom property in coveted Edinburgh location

By Ginny Sanderson
34 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 1:51pm

An “exceptionally light” four bedroom flat with period features has gone on the market in Edinburgh, just a stone’s throw from The Meadows. Purplebricks is welcoming offers over £500,000 for the property in Marchmont Crescent, which it described as spacious and “stunning”. There are high ceilings, tall windows, and “superb” amenities nearby.

The flat features three main bedrooms as well as a box room which could work as a study. There is a shared garden with other residents. For more information visit purplebricks.co.uk

1. Garden

The property has a large shared garden which is accessable for residents.

Photo: Purple Bricks

2. Exterior

The property is in Marchmont Crescent, near The Meadows and Edinburgh universities

Photo: Purplebricks

3. Living room

The flat has period features, high ceilings and large windows bringing in a lot of light

Photo: Purplebricks

4. Bathroom

There is one bathroom including a bath tub and shower over the bath

Photo: Purplebricks

