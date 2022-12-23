Edinburgh property: Stunning four bedroom flat on sale in Marchmont Crescent near The Meadows
“Stunning” and spacious four bedroom property in coveted Edinburgh location
An “exceptionally light” four bedroom flat with period features has gone on the market in Edinburgh, just a stone’s throw from The Meadows. Purplebricks is welcoming offers over £500,000 for the property in Marchmont Crescent, which it described as spacious and “stunning”. There are high ceilings, tall windows, and “superb” amenities nearby.
The flat features three main bedrooms as well as a box room which could work as a study. There is a shared garden with other residents. For more information visit purplebricks.co.uk