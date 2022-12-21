News you can trust since 1873
Here are the ten most expensive streets to live on in Scotland.

The 10 most expensive streets to live in Scotland have been announced - and they're all in Edinburgh

A list of the most expensive streets in Scotland has been released, and the top ten are all in Edinburgh.

By Rachel Mackie
2 hours ago
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 12:27pm

We all know Edinburgh is a stunning city, with its breathtaking architecture, its winding closes and magnificent skylines. However, it’s not necessarily the cheapest place to set up home, with all top ten of Scotland’s most expensive streets found here.

The Bank of Scotland released the list of the priciest streets across the country on Wednesday (December 21). Here are the top 10.

1. Ann Street

This Stockbridge Street tops the list with average house prices of £1,685,000.

2. Wester Coates Avenue

Wester Coates Avenue near Murrayfield comes in second, with average house prices around £1,615,000.

3. Regent Terrace

The exclusive Regent Terrace comes in third, with the average house price at £1,529,000.

4. Danube Street

Another Stockbridge street makes it in at number four, Danube Street has the average house price of £1,449,000.

