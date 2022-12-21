The 10 most expensive streets to live in Scotland have been announced - and they're all in Edinburgh
A list of the most expensive streets in Scotland has been released, and the top ten are all in Edinburgh.
By Rachel Mackie
2 hours ago
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 12:27pm
We all know Edinburgh is a stunning city, with its breathtaking architecture, its winding closes and magnificent skylines. However, it’s not necessarily the cheapest place to set up home, with all top ten of Scotland’s most expensive streets found here.
The Bank of Scotland released the list of the priciest streets across the country on Wednesday (December 21). Here are the top 10.
Page 1 of 3