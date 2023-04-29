Edinburgh property: Stylish one-bedroom Lothian Road flat with access to a private residents' swimming pool, games room and sauna
Edinburgh city centre flat with added benefits on the market
This stylish one-bedroom city centre flat with access to a private residents’ swimming pool, games room and sauna is currently on the market at offers over £220,000.
As well as these added bonuses, flat 19, 124 Lothian House also has an open plan living room/ dining area with a modern kitchen full of integrated appliances, and a grand entrance with stairwell and lift access.
To view this Lothian Road property, register online.
Page 1 of 2