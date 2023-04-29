News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh property: Stylish one-bedroom Lothian Road flat with access to a private residents' swimming pool, games room and sauna

Edinburgh city centre flat with added benefits on the market

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 29th Apr 2023, 17:25 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 17:34 BST

This stylish one-bedroom city centre flat with access to a private residents’ swimming pool, games room and sauna is currently on the market at offers over £220,000.

As well as these added bonuses, flat 19, 124 Lothian House also has an open plan living room/ dining area with a modern kitchen full of integrated appliances, and a grand entrance with stairwell and lift access.

To view this Lothian Road property, register online.

Residents of Lothian House benefit from full access to the newly refurbished swimming pool (pictured), and brand new gym, steam room, sauna, games room and relaxation lounge.

1. Added extras

Residents of Lothian House benefit from full access to the newly refurbished swimming pool (pictured), and brand new gym, steam room, sauna, games room and relaxation lounge. Photo: ESPC

This stylish living room is the perfect space to relax in comfort.

2. Living room

This stylish living room is the perfect space to relax in comfort. Photo: ESPC

Residents in Lothian House also have access to this well laid out relaxation lounge.

3. Relax

Residents in Lothian House also have access to this well laid out relaxation lounge. Photo: ESPC

This one bedroom flat is presented to the market in good order throughout.

4. Nice welcome

This one bedroom flat is presented to the market in good order throughout. Photo: ESPC

