News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Edinburgh's Ainslie Park swimming pool forced to close after being trashed by vandals

Police are investigating after the incident ocurred over the weekend

By Gary Flockhart
16 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 3:39pm

A busy Edinburgh swimming pool has been forced to close after it was broken into and vandalised at the weekend – dealing a huge blow to parents hoping to keep their kids entertained during school half-term break.

In a notice to customers, Edinburgh Leisure said the swimming pool, sauna and steam room will at Ainslie Park Leisure Centre will be out of action until March.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the safety of customers, they were forced to close the pool due to broken glass in the water. The pool will now need to be emptied, cleaned and refilled.

Edinburgh Leisure said the swimming pool, sauna and steam room will at Ainslie Park Leisure Centre will be out of action until March.
Most Popular

In a statement on their website, Edinburgh Leisure said: “Unfortunately due to vandalism that took place at Ainslie Park Leisure Centre over the weekend we have had to close our swimming pool, sauna and steam room for approximately two weeks.

“We hope to reopen our pool around March 1st but will update again once we are able to confirm a date.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Thank you for your understanding and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

It is believed that police are now investigating the break-in and are looking at CCTV footage in order to find the culprits.

Police Scotland told the Edinburgh Evening News: “On the morning of Sunday, 12 February, 2023, police received a report of a break-in to a premises on Pilton Drive, Edinburgh. Enquiries into the matter are ongoing.”

Read More
Midlothian crime: Speeding driver charged after being caught going 50mph over th...