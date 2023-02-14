A busy Edinburgh swimming pool has been forced to close after it was broken into and vandalised at the weekend – dealing a huge blow to parents hoping to keep their kids entertained during school half-term break.

In a notice to customers, Edinburgh Leisure said the swimming pool, sauna and steam room will at Ainslie Park Leisure Centre will be out of action until March.

For the safety of customers, they were forced to close the pool due to broken glass in the water. The pool will now need to be emptied, cleaned and refilled.

In a statement on their website, Edinburgh Leisure said: “Unfortunately due to vandalism that took place at Ainslie Park Leisure Centre over the weekend we have had to close our swimming pool, sauna and steam room for approximately two weeks.

“We hope to reopen our pool around March 1st but will update again once we are able to confirm a date.

“Thank you for your understanding and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

It is believed that police are now investigating the break-in and are looking at CCTV footage in order to find the culprits.