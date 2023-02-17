Our latest featured Edinburgh property is a traditional four bedroom family home in sought-after Ravelston, currently on the market at offers over £765,000.
The property at 18 Orchard Road South features a light and spacious living room with wood-burning stove, a versatile conservatory with garden access and four double bedrooms, with bedroom four currently used as an additional sitting room.
The home also includes a shower room and separate four-piece bathroom, as well as mature, landscaped gardens to front, side, and rear.
To view this property, call Gilson Gray on 0131 253 2993.
1. 18 Orchard Road South
18 Orchard Road South is a traditional detached house in sought-after Ravelston.
Photo: Mattia De Collibus
2. Conservatory
The conservatory represents a versatile second reception area with plenty of space for furniture (including a dining table and chairs, if desired) and direct garden access.
Photo: Mattia De Collibus
3. Kitchen
In the kitchen, space is provided for a small table and chairs, ideal for morning coffee, and attractive cream cabinets are framed by spacious solid wood worktops and neutral splashback tiling. The kitchen is also supplemented by a large pantry with garden and conservatory access, offering excellent extra storage space. Kitchen appliances comprising a Rayburn stove, an integrated oven, hob, and extractor fan, as well as a freestanding fridge/freezer and a washing machine will be included in the sale.
Photo: Mattia De Collibus
4. Garden
The home is enveloped by mature gardens to the front, side, and rear, with all areas featuring lawns and lovely leafy trees (including fruit trees) and shrubs. The landscaped rear garden further benefits from a vegetable patch and a patio for outdoor seating, whilst three sheds and a summerhouse are also included. Private parking is provided by a timberframe garage and a driveway.
Photo: Mattia De Collibus