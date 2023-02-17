3 . Kitchen

In the kitchen, space is provided for a small table and chairs, ideal for morning coffee, and attractive cream cabinets are framed by spacious solid wood worktops and neutral splashback tiling. The kitchen is also supplemented by a large pantry with garden and conservatory access, offering excellent extra storage space. Kitchen appliances comprising a Rayburn stove, an integrated oven, hob, and extractor fan, as well as a freestanding fridge/freezer and a washing machine will be included in the sale.

Photo: Mattia De Collibus