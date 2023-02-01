Here are the top 10 most affordable streets in
Edinburgh based on the average selling price, from data supplied by The ESPC. Four of the 10 streets are within the Gorgie area of the city, three of which are in the top five. While three of the streets in the top 10 are in the Leith area of the Capital. Without further ado, here's the full list. Situated off Easter Road in Leith and in the shadows of the home of Hibernian, Bothwell Street was the Edinburgh street with the lowest average selling price of £149,581, making it the most affordable street in Edinburgh. Westfield Road in Gorgie was second on the top 10 list of the most affordable streets in Edinburgh, with an average selling price of £154,035. Smithfield Street in Gorgie, in the shadows of Hearts' Tynecastle Park stadium, was third on the list, with an average selling price of £157,337. Downfield Place in Dalry had an average selling price of £157,635. ESPC currently has two properties on this street for sale, a one bedroom top floor flat at 13 Downfield Place (pictured) currently on the market at offers over £145,000, and an elegant one bedroom second floor flat for sale at 1 Downfield Place available at a fixed price of £167,500. Number five on the list is Restalrig Road South where the average selling price is £165,275. The ESPC currently has this stylish top floor flat at 87/11 Restalrig Road South, available at offers over £145,000, but a closing date has been set. Coming in at number six in the top 10 most affordable streets in Edinburgh, Stewart Terrace has an average selling price of £172,402. Number seven on the list is South Gyle Mains on the western edge of the city, with an average selling price of £172,486. Whitson Road in Balgreen has an average selling price of £174,422. The ESPC currently has two properties for sale on this street, a well-proportioned double upper flat (right) at offers over £170,000 and an attractive two-bed lower flat (left) at offers over £175,000. At number nine on the list is Kings Road in Portobello, with an average selling price of £178,205. The ESPC currently has this fantastic two-bed flat within walking distance of the beach for sale at offers over £180,000. Rounding off the top 10 is Albert Street, between Easter Road and Leith Walk, where the average selling price was £178,977. The ESPC currently has three flats for sale on this street. They are: a charming one-bed flat at 49 (1F3) Albert Street (bottom left) available at offers over £155,000, a modern one-bed flat at 97/5 Albert Street, offers over £165,000 (top right) and a spacious two-bed flat at 9/8 Albert Street, available at offers over £215,000.