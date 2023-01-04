Police in Edinburgh locked down a residential street following a violent disturbance in which a man was allegedly ‘stabbed’.

Emergency services were called to Giles Street in Leith at around 9pm on Monday (January 2), as officers confirmed a 35-year-old man was assaulted and taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police taped off entrances to the street and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9pm on Monday, 2 January, 2023, police were called to a report of a man assaulted in Giles Street, Edinburgh.

“Officers attended and a 35-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and later released.

“Police enquiries are ongoing.”