Edinburgh crime: 18-year-old arrested in connection with attempted armed robbery at Gorgie Scotmid store
Man due to appear in court in connection with attempted armed robbery
An 18-year-old man is due to appear in court today in connection with an attempted armed robbery which saw a woman taken to hospital.
A man armed with a knife attempted to rob the Scotmid store in Gorgie Road on Sunday, December 11.
The terrifying incident took place at the Gorgie shop just after 7pm and a female member of staff was taken to hospital. Although the man was carrying a knife which he threatened to use on staff, police said it was not believed to have caused the injuries the woman suffered during the attempted robbery.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at a shop in Gorgie Road, Edinburgh on Sunday, 11 December. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 3 January, 2023. Enquiries are continuing and a report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal."