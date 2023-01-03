News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Edinburgh crime: 18-year-old arrested in connection with attempted armed robbery at Gorgie Scotmid store

Man due to appear in court in connection with attempted armed robbery

By Kevin Quinn
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 10:57am

An 18-year-old man is due to appear in court today in connection with an attempted armed robbery which saw a woman taken to hospital.

A man armed with a knife attempted to rob the Scotmid store in Gorgie Road on Sunday, December 11.

Hide Ad

The terrifying incident took place at the Gorgie shop just after 7pm and a female member of staff was taken to hospital. Although the man was carrying a knife which he threatened to use on staff, police said it was not believed to have caused the injuries the woman suffered during the attempted robbery.

The incident took place at the Scotmid store on Gorgie Road last month.
Most Popular

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at a shop in Gorgie Road, Edinburgh on Sunday, 11 December. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 3 January, 2023. Enquiries are continuing and a report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal."