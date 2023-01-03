An 18-year-old man is due to appear in court today in connection with an attempted armed robbery which saw a woman taken to hospital.

A man armed with a knife attempted to rob the Scotmid store in Gorgie Road on Sunday, December 11.

The terrifying incident took place at the Gorgie shop just after 7pm and a female member of staff was taken to hospital. Although the man was carrying a knife which he threatened to use on staff, police said it was not believed to have caused the injuries the woman suffered during the attempted robbery.

The incident took place at the Scotmid store on Gorgie Road last month.