Front of property (upper two floors).

Edinburgh property: This elegant 5-bedroom double upper is part of the prestigious ‘Flower Colonies’ and has beautiful interiors throughout

Set on a cobbled no-through road in Shandon, in the Slateford (Flowers) colonies conservation area, this traditional main-door double upper villa offers classically-proportioned accommodation arranged over two floors.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 3:38 pm

The characterful property is accessed via a private ground-floor vestibule with stairs to the first floor which comprises entrance hall, living room with bay window, elaborate period details and feature fireplace, family room/fifth bedroom, fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and space for dining table and chairs, and a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom.

The upper floor features a further three bedrooms, each echoing the home's classical dimensions, a family shower room which matches the style of the en-suite, a separate WC, and a handy scullery with period feature fireplace and integrated appliances.

Externally, the home is accompanied by generous garden space to the front and side, mainly laid to lawn and bordered by mature shrubs, and also features a garden shed and decked dining terrace, while a private parking space is located to the front and on-street parking is conveniently unrestricted.

On the market with Gilson Gray for offers over £525,000, more details can be found HERE.

Myrtle Terrace, Shandon

Hall.

Myrtle Terrace, Shandon

Living room.

Myrtle Terrace, Shandon

Living room.

Myrtle Terrace, Shandon

Period detail.

Edinburgh
