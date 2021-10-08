Edinburgh property: This rare 2-bedroom mews house in a prime city location has luxury hotel-style interior design

A spacious contemporary home with its own integrated garage and utility workspace, this most desirable property has been enhanced by a superb interior design scheme combining all the benefits of modern living set amidst a charming historic setting.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises vestibule with access to a large single garage and utility area, comfortable and spacious main living area with New York city skyline feature wall, open plan kitchen fitted with modern units and appliances, and a shower room with shower featuring Paris at night backdrop.

A feature staircase with glazed side panels and chrome balustrade leads to the upper floor landing with chandelier, and a principal bedroom with separate dressing room area and full length window with Juliet balcony, a second bedroom with built-in wardrobes and glazed door with access to a balcony, and a spacious bathroom which serves both rooms via Jack and Jill doors and features a spa bath and separate shower with London at night backdrop.

On the market with Sturrock Armstrong & Thomson for offers over £430,000, more details can be found HERE.

