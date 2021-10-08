Dewar Place Lane, West End.

Edinburgh property: This rare 2-bedroom mews house in a prime city location has luxury hotel-style interior design

An exceptional individually designed mews property which has been tastefully modernised to an extremely high standard and is quietly positioned in the heart of the thriving West End.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 8th October 2021, 3:39 pm

A spacious contemporary home with its own integrated garage and utility workspace, this most desirable property has been enhanced by a superb interior design scheme combining all the benefits of modern living set amidst a charming historic setting.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises vestibule with access to a large single garage and utility area, comfortable and spacious main living area with New York city skyline feature wall, open plan kitchen fitted with modern units and appliances, and a shower room with shower featuring Paris at night backdrop.

A feature staircase with glazed side panels and chrome balustrade leads to the upper floor landing with chandelier, and a principal bedroom with separate dressing room area and full length window with Juliet balcony, a second bedroom with built-in wardrobes and glazed door with access to a balcony, and a spacious bathroom which serves both rooms via Jack and Jill doors and features a spa bath and separate shower with London at night backdrop.

On the market with Sturrock Armstrong & Thomson for offers over £430,000, more details can be found HERE.

Front of property.

Photo: Sturrock Armstrong & Thomson

Open plan living area and kitchen.

Photo: Sturrock Armstrong & Thomson

Living area and kitchen.

Photo: Sturrock Armstrong & Thomson

Living area.

Photo: Sturrock Armstrong & Thomson

