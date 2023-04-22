News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh property: Three bedroom flat in Leith for sale complete with its own conservatory

The three bedroom flat has an unusual feature

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

A stunning three bedroom flat in Leith has come on the market and it has a rather unusual feature for an upper floor flat – its very own conservatory.

The double upper at 11 Lochend Road is currently available for offers over £350,000. It is situated just off Leith Links and has a main door entrance, versatile living space and a private garage, as well as the conservatory.

To view this property, call 0131 253 2287.

Not something you see every day in a flat, this wonderful conservatory brings light into the property, creating a relaxing atmosphere.

1. Conservatory

Not something you see every day in a flat, this wonderful conservatory brings light into the property, creating a relaxing atmosphere. Photo: Exposure Scotland

The kitchen has a lovely plywood dining area, creating the perfect space for eating with the family or entertaining friends and family.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen has a lovely plywood dining area, creating the perfect space for eating with the family or entertaining friends and family. Photo: Exposure Scotland

Another bright and spacious room, the property's living room is the perfect spot to relax and unwind.

3. Living room

Another bright and spacious room, the property's living room is the perfect spot to relax and unwind. Photo: Exposure Scotland

The principal bedroom is another large room, complete with a traditional fireplace.

4. Main bedroom

The principal bedroom is another large room, complete with a traditional fireplace. Photo: Exposure Scotland

