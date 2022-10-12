Bruno is a one-year-old pocket bulldog who is looking for his forever home at Dogs Trust West Calder.

He is our dog of the week and the first pup in a new series by the Edinburgh Evening News hoping to help rescue animals get a second chance.

Bruno is described as a friendly boy who “can’t resist” cuddling up beside you for a good scratch. He likes to play and enjoys nothing more than zooming around the garden where he can chase his favourite squeaky ball or play games with his friends.

Bruno is a rescue dog at Dogs Trust West Calder looking for a new home

A keen explorer, Bruno looks forward to his daily walks where he can have a good sniff. He loves to jump in the car to travel to new places. And, after a busy day of adventuring, he likes to settle down by your side with a tasty chew.

Lively Bruno enjoys meeting new people. He can sometimes forget his size, so potential owners would need to feel confident walking him on lead. Bruno is fully housetrained and would like his new family to continue his training. A real foodie, he enjoys learning new tricks in exchange for a biscuit or piece of cheese.

Bruno would be an affectionate addition to a fun-loving family, Dogs Trust West Calder says. He could potentially live with another dog and can live with children aged 14 and over.

