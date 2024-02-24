2 . Pencaitland

Pencaitland, in East Lothian, six miles south of Haddington, is best known for the beautiful Winton House, a historical castle which is available to hire out for events such as weddings and family holidays. The village is split in two and known as Easter Pencaitland and Wester Pencaitland, divided by the Tyne Water which features a three-arched bridge dating back to the 16th century. By car it will take you between 30 and 40 minutes to reach Pencaitland from Edinburgh. Photo: Ray Cox