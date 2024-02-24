Edinburgh is famous for its beauty and features on travel bucket lists around the world as a result.
But Edinburgh’s appeal should not be allowed to overshadow the many attractive villages within easy reach of the city. Across the Lothians, over in Fife and down in the Borders there are many beautiful places to visit. Here are a few you might want to explore.
1. Roslin
Roslin in Midlothian, seven miles south of Edinburgh, is famous as the birthplace of Dolly the Sheep, the world's first cloned mammal - thanks to Edinburgh University's Roslin Institute - and the home of 15th century Rosslyn Chapel, which was catapulted to worldwide attention by Dan Brown's best-selling novel The Da Vinci Code. Roslin can be reached by car in around half an hour. Photo: Ian Gardner
2. Pencaitland
Pencaitland, in East Lothian, six miles south of Haddington, is best known for the beautiful Winton House, a historical castle which is available to hire out for events such as weddings and family holidays. The village is split in two and known as Easter Pencaitland and Wester Pencaitland, divided by the Tyne Water which features a three-arched bridge dating back to the 16th century. By car it will take you between 30 and 40 minutes to reach Pencaitland from Edinburgh. Photo: Ray Cox
3. Aberlady
Aberlady in East Lothian is a picturesque coastal village known for its spectacular golfing scene. The coast is a nationally recognised refuge for thousands of geese that migrate here in the winter from Europe. It's a 40 minute car journey from Edinburgh to Aberlady. Photo: JPIMedia
4. Gifford
Gifford is a small village just south of Haddington in East Lothian, known for its picturesque appearance. It's often where walkers stop off before heading into the Lammermuir Hills. Gifford has some sought-after properties, including beautiful old cottages dating back to the 1800s. From Edinburgh it will take about 40 minutes to reach Gifford by car. Photo: JPIMedia