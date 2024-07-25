First look inside new Rosslynlee show homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Housebuilder Robertson Homes has released the first images showing the interiors of two new show homes at the St Margarets development in Rosslynlee, near Roslin.

Robertson is building 121 new homes at St Margarets in the grounds of the historic former Rosslynlee Hospital and recently invited top Edinburgh chef John Maltby to host a cookery demonstration at the development to mark the launch.

The stunning interior design of the six-bedroom Stewart Garden Room and five bedroom Nasmyth Garden Room show homes gives house hunters a glimpse of what life could be like at the St Margarets development.

The Stewart Garden Room property has been inspired by RH (formerly Restoration Hardware) styling with fumed oaks, rusty tones and ivory, lights and whites. Described by the interior designers as “cool, calm, upmarket and of the moment” there are also surprises around every corner with a stunning cinema room and a ‘magic’ door in the child’s bedroom which leads to a fairytale ‘Narnia’ space.

Robertson Homes' Stewart Garden Room at St Margarets features RH inspired styling.

That a property with so many rooms and such a large footprint can be fully designed and dressed using only a handful of colours and tones makes the interior design even more remarkable.

The golds and browns contrast perfectly with creams and whites and create a feeling of opulence boosted by a modern take on a luxury four poster bed in the primary bedroom. The wooden kitchen worktops and earthenware pots and plaster wall décor pieces give a natural, earthy feel and almost Egyptian vibe.

The Nasmyth Garden Room celebrates St Margarets’ stunning location beneath the dramatic Pentland Hills and is a contemporary take on a rural country manor.

As soon as you set foot through the door, the mood and relaxing ambience is set through the brave use of deep, dark paint colours. These are combined with sage greens, linens and lush carpets to give the property a distinctly dramatic and extravagant feel. Plants and greenery throughout reflect the woodland setting.

The spacious kitchen diner in Robertson Homes' Stewart Garden Room show home.

As with the Stewart Garden Room, the Nasmyth is also full of surprises and there’s even a secret door disguised as a book shelf which opens into the garden room creating a real sense of theatre.

The primary bedroom captures everything there is to love about this beautiful part of Scotland with bang-on-trend olive green walls complementing tasteful green and yellow tartan fabrics and pastel pink bed throws. Tactile, contemporary chairs add a modern twist and woven wall decorations work together to create a warm, relaxing, peaceful and natural feel.

Sharon Spinelli, sales and marketing director at Robertson Homes, said: “We have been bolder and braver than ever before with the design of these two show homes, setting out to challenge perceptions and inspire visitors and the results are incredible.

“Showcasing two distinctly different approaches to interior design; one dark, atmospheric and dramatic and the other contemporary, upmarket, opulent and luxurious will appeal to a wide cross section of tastes and gives our customers much to think about as they begin the exciting journey of adding their own individual stamp on their new homes.”