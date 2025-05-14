This superb ground and garden level flat was recently used as a location for Department Q, due to premiere on Netflix on May 29, starring Trainspotting star Kelly Macdonald.
22 Lennox Street is a light and airy period home in an extremely sought after and quiet location in Edinburgh's New Town, which offers generously-sized and beautifully presented accommodation.
Externally, there is a patio to the front of the property, and a lined under pavement cellar store – a perfectly-sized space for a home office, utility room or studio.
For all of the latest stories and breaking news across Edinburgh and the Lothians, click here and subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
To the rear, there is a substantial garden with an expanse of lawn, raised terrace and an extensive seating area. Residents can also gain access to Dean Gardens.
John Forsyth of Savills said: “There is a fantastic sense of space at this very stylishly decorated property, and the garden is a real highlight. Definitely one to view for anyone seeking an elegant New Town home.”
For viewings call Beth Hocking, Savills PR Director, on 0131 247 3739 or email [email protected]. Department Q is an adaptation of the novels of the same name by Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen.