This superb ground and garden level flat was recently used as a location for Department Q, due to premiere on Netflix on May 29, starring Trainspotting star Kelly Macdonald.

22 Lennox Street is a light and airy period home in an extremely sought after and quiet location in Edinburgh's New Town, which offers generously-sized and beautifully presented accommodation.

Externally, there is a patio to the front of the property, and a lined under pavement cellar store – a perfectly-sized space for a home office, utility room or studio.

To the rear, there is a substantial garden with an expanse of lawn, raised terrace and an extensive seating area. Residents can also gain access to Dean Gardens.

John Forsyth of Savills said: “There is a fantastic sense of space at this very stylishly decorated property, and the garden is a real highlight. Definitely one to view for anyone seeking an elegant New Town home.”

For viewings call Beth Hocking, Savills PR Director, on 0131 247 3739 or email [email protected]. Department Q is an adaptation of the novels of the same name by Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen.

1 . Filming location This superb ground and garden level Edinburgh flat was recently used as a location for a new Netflix drama, Department Q, due to premiere on May 29, starring Trainspotting actress Kelly Macdonald. | Savilla Photo Sales

2 . Sitting room On the ground floor there is a grand, south facing sitting room with fine period features and high ceilings. This room benefits from working shutters, a feature fireplace, and detailed cornicing. | Savills Photo Sales

3 . Garden To the rear, there is a substantial garden with beautiful lawn, raised patio area and a spacious seating area to the rear. This truly is a wonderful garden to embrace all year. Residents can also gain access to Dean Gardens, which provides over seven acres of wonderfully landscaped gardens and walkways through to Stockbridge and down towards the Water of Leith. | Savills Photo Sales

4 . 22 Lennox Street The property has two entrances, a private front entrance at garden level and a ground floor entrance via a shared vestibule. Externally, there is a patio to the front of the property, and a lined under pavement cellar store, a perfectly sized space for a home office, utility room or studio. | Savills Photo Sales