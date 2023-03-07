This property presents an exciting opportunity to commercial investors or franchisers looking to open their doors in the picturesque village of Newcastleton. The hotel is a substantial, historic building that extends over a total of 745 sq.m (8,022 sq.ft) and currently offers expansive accommodation over three storeys. It should also appeal to those with the vision to convert into a residential dwelling – whether this would be one large home or multiple terraced properties or apartments. Viewings are considered essential in order to fully appreciate. Contact Cullen Kilshaw Hawick on 01450 202317.