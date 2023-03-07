News you can trust since 1873
For sale: 10 bedroom Borders hotel The Grapes in Newcastleton on the market for £275,000

Hotel with 10 bedrooms for sale in picturesque Borders village

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
10 minutes ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 1:35pm

Our latest featured property is a terraced 10-bedroom hotel in the Borders, currently available for offers over £275,000.

The Grapes Hotel at 16 Douglas Square, Newcastleton, is a substantial terraced hotel with eight letting bedrooms, a two-bedroom owners apartment and six lounges / function rooms in a picturesque town centre location.

This property presents an exciting opportunity to commercial investors or franchisers looking to open their doors in the picturesque village of Newcastleton. The hotel is a substantial, historic building that extends over a total of 745 sq.m (8,022 sq.ft) and currently offers expansive accommodation over three storeys. It should also appeal to those with the vision to convert into a residential dwelling – whether this would be one large home or multiple terraced properties or apartments. Viewings are considered essential in order to fully appreciate. Contact Cullen Kilshaw Hawick on 01450 202317.

Offered to the market with vacant possession, the premises currently houses eight letting rooms, a self-contained two-bedroom owner's apartment as well as three lounges/dining spaces (accommodating approximately 40 covers each), two function suites, three bars, commercial kitchen, male and female toilets that serve the ground floor as well as multiple store rooms / cellars.

Grapes Hotel

Photo: JASON MIHULKA

The first floor level above the original building comprises of six letting bedrooms as well as a laundry room and separate WC.

Bedrooms

Photo: JUSTIN MIHULKA

Within the first floor of the steading, there is a self-contained owner's apartment that comprises of an open plan lounge/kitchen, two double bedrooms and a well appointment Jack & Jill family bathroom.

Apartment

Photo: JUSTIN MIHULKA

The property includes two function suites and three bars.

Bar/ lounge areas

Photo: Justin Mihulka

