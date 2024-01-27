Immaculately finished, this four-bed upper villa is an ideal family home with stunning views of the Edinburgh skyline , currently available at offers over £435,000.

Internally, 42A Kirk Brae provides the perfect blend of character and modern style and is presented in true walk-in condition Boasting stunning views of Edinburgh Castle, Arthur’s Seat and The Royal Observatory, a garage and private garden while being positioned close to the city entre as well as excellent amenities, Edinburgh University and commuting links, this property will undoubtedly appeal to a multitude of buyers. Early viewing suggested.