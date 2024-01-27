News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Four-bedroom upper villa in Liberton with stunning views of the Edinburgh skyline

Impressive Edinburgh family home on the market

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 27th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

Immaculately finished, this four-bed upper villa is an ideal family home with stunning views of the Edinburgh skyline, currently available at offers over £435,000.

Internally, 42A Kirk Brae provides the perfect blend of character and modern style and is presented in true walk-in condition Boasting stunning views of Edinburgh Castle, Arthur’s Seat and The Royal Observatory, a garage and private garden while being positioned close to the city entre as well as excellent amenities, Edinburgh University and commuting links, this property will undoubtedly appeal to a multitude of buyers. Early viewing suggested.

To book a viewing, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858.

The modern and recently completed kitchen/diner with a range of integrated white goods, glass panelling around worktop area and splash areas and downlights while being finished with stylish gloss units and a fresh white Corian worktop.

1. Kitchen/ diner

The modern and recently completed kitchen/diner with a range of integrated white goods, glass panelling around worktop area and splash areas and downlights while being finished with stylish gloss units and a fresh white Corian worktop.

The property's bright and airy lounge.

2. Lounge

The property's bright and airy lounge.

To the rear of the property, a large L-shaped garden laid to lawn with a chipstone border makes for an ideal spot for residents to enjoy and make their own.

3. Garden

To the rear of the property, a large L-shaped garden laid to lawn with a chipstone border makes for an ideal spot for residents to enjoy and make their own.

The fully-tiled bathroom suite with an over-bath shower, heated towel rail and downlights.

4. Bathroom

The fully-tiled bathroom suite with an over-bath shower, heated towel rail and downlights.

