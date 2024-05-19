Inside the quirky chocolate box cottage near South Queensferry with stunning views of the bridges

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 19th May 2024, 04:45 BST

Take a look inside this quirky cottage with stunning views of the bridges

A beautiful chocolate box cottage with stunning views of the Forth Bridge has gone up for sale.

The home, at 41 Main Street, Newton - just a short drive from South Queensferry - is a traditional terraced house which has been extended.

The property has two bedrooms, an open plan living and dining space and a kitchen. It also benefits from beautiful garden spaces which offer stunning views of the countryside and the bridges.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, visit the ESPC website.

This chocolate-box cottage in South Queensferry is on the market.

1. Exterior

This chocolate-box cottage in South Queensferry is on the market. Photo: ESPC

The well-equipped kitchen has plenty of storage space, an Aga and has access to the back garden.

2. Kitchen

The well-equipped kitchen has plenty of storage space, an Aga and has access to the back garden. Photo: ESPC

The spacious open plan living room gives access to the dining area.

3. Living room

The spacious open plan living room gives access to the dining area. Photo: ESPC

A closer look at the dining area which opens up into the living room area.

4. Dining area

A closer look at the dining area which opens up into the living room area. Photo: ESPC

