Inside the quirky Coach House on sale in Edinburgh with mezzanine and suntrap garden

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 20th Apr 2025, 04:47 BST

A quirky Victorian coach house home in Edinburgh has hit the market offering buyers the chance to own a unique city property.

The two-bedroom home, named The Coach House, is located at 17 Ethel Terrace in Morningside.

The property has an open plan living and kitchen area, with folding doors which open out to a private suntrap garden with a decked seating area. A spiral staircase also leads to a versatile mezzanine area which can be used as a home office or guest room.

Take a tour of the property through our gallery below, and visit the ESPC website to arrange a viewing.

The Coach House is a unique Victorian two-bedroom home.

1. Exterior

The Coach House is a unique Victorian two-bedroom home. | ESPC

The property has a suntrap southwest-facing garden with a decked area.

2. Garden

The property has a suntrap southwest-facing garden with a decked area. | ESPC

The open plan living area space has folding doors leading out to the garden.

3. Living room

The open plan living area space has folding doors leading out to the garden. | ESPC

The property has an open plan living, dining and kitchen area.

4. Open plan

The property has an open plan living, dining and kitchen area. | ESPC

