This property at New Eidyn - Apt 49, Pavilion A - is a beautifully crafted apartment finished to the highest standard with an impressive specification. This stunning apartment offers a beautiful open plan space above the hustle and bustle of Edinburgh’s streets.

The open plan reception, dining room and kitchen provides a contemporary living experience. The dual aspect floor-to-ceiling windows flood the apartment with natural light. Facing north east, the apartment enjoys spectacular views towards the Firth of Forth and beyond.

The luxury kitchen by Leicht features integrated Siemens appliances, quartz stone worktops and stainless steel fittings.

Residents there benefit from world class amenities at New Eidyn, including a concierge service, 24-hour security, landscaped sky gardens, a spacious communal garden room, and a residents’ ground floor reception.

Located in the very centre of the city and within the elegant Georgian surroundings of the New Town, these luxurious apartments are within moments of many of Edinburgh's most famous landmarks and essential amenities.

For viewings, call Rettie on 0131 381 6111. Or book an appointment online.

1 . Main reception room The open plan reception, dining room and kitchen provides a contemporary living experience. | Alix McIntosh Photography Photo Sales

2 . Natural light The dual aspect floor-to-ceiling windows flood the apartment with natural light. | Alix McIntosh Photography Photo Sales

3 . Sky garden At New Eidyn, residents enjoy a private Sky Garden on the fifth floor - a natural oasis of calm high above the city. | Alix McIntosh Photography Photo Sales

4 . Bedroom 1 Interiors are designed to combine the rich textures of Edinburgh with the elegance of contemporary design, and the philosophy of thoughtful, crafted design is prevalent throughout the apartment. | Alix McIntosh Photography Photo Sales