Edinburgh crime: 15 Edinburgh streets that locals feel 'unsafe' walking in at night

Official figures released last year show that Edinburgh, which ranked 7th among the most dangerous areas in Scotland, saw 34,976 crimes over the course of 2023 into 2024.

A closer look at the figures reveals significant rates of crimes of dishonesty (17,099 incidents), road traffic offences (8,439 incidents) and violent crime (7,278 incidents), all of which underscore the need for effective security in the Scottish capital.

But crime rates alone don’t tell the full story. For many, perception plays just as big a role in determining where they feel safe. While some areas are statistically more dangerous, personal experience often influences people’s choices just as much. So, which areas do people tend to avoid?

We asked our readers which Edinburgh streets they feel unsafe on a night – and plenty of you replied.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 15 Edinburgh streets that locals told us they feel unsafe walking on after dark – and please let us know your own thoughts in the comments section before you go.

Princes Street

Sleigh Drive