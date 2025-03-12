Edinburgh's 19 most expensive streets - EH postcodes with eye-watering house prices

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 12th Mar 2025, 16:50 BST

These are the 19 most expensive streets in Edinburgh, with many boasting million-pound properties many of us can only dream of living in.

Bank of Scotland recently named Scotland’s most expensive street with Queens Crescent in Auchterarder topping the list.

The charming street, part of the prestigious Gleneagles Village and known for its proximity to the world-famous Gleneagles golf course, will set buyers back £2,927,000.

In second place, having been knocked off top spot after two consecutive years, is Ann Street in Edinburgh.

Properties on the Stockbridge street, which is famed locally for its timeless Georgian façades, now average a mouthwatering £1,807,000.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see the 19 most expensive streets in Edinburgh.

Take a look through our gallery to see the 19 most expensive streets in Edinburgh. Photo: Pixabay

1. The 19 most expensive streets in Edinburgh

Take a look through our gallery to see the 19 most expensive streets in Edinburgh. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

Average house price 2019-2024: £1,807,000

2. Ann Street, Edinburgh, EH4

Average house price 2019-2024: £1,807,000 Photo: Google Street View

Average house price 2019-2024: £1,621,000

3. Regent Terrace, Edinburgh, EH7

Average house price 2019-2024: £1,621,000 Photo: Google Street View

Average house price 2019-2024: £1,615,000

4. Wester Coates Avenue, Edinburgh, EH12

Average house price 2019-2024: £1,615,000 Photo: Google Street View

