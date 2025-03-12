Edinburgh's 19 most expensive streets - EH postcodes with eye-watering house prices

Bank of Scotland recently named Scotland’s most expensive street with Queens Crescent in Auchterarder topping the list.

The charming street, part of the prestigious Gleneagles Village and known for its proximity to the world-famous Gleneagles golf course, will set buyers back £2,927,000.

In second place, having been knocked off top spot after two consecutive years, is Ann Street in Edinburgh.

Properties on the Stockbridge street, which is famed locally for its timeless Georgian façades, now average a mouthwatering £1,807,000.

1 . The 19 most expensive streets in Edinburgh

2 . Ann Street, Edinburgh, EH4 Average house price 2019-2024: £1,807,000

3 . Regent Terrace, Edinburgh, EH7 Average house price 2019-2024: £1,621,000

4 . Wester Coates Avenue, Edinburgh, EH12 Average house price 2019-2024: £1,615,000