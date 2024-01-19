Scotland's top 10 most expensive streets named, with Edinburgh's million-pound addresses dominating the list

The top 10 most expensive streets have been named – and Edinburgh dominates the list once again

For the second year in a row, a scenic street in Edinburgh known for its classic Georgian architecture has been revealed as the most expensive place to buy a property in Scotland.

Ann Street, in charming Stockbridge, is ranked as the nation’s most priciest address by the Bank of Scotland, with homebuyers having to fork out more than £1.68 million on average for a property.

Graham Blair, mortgages director with the Bank of Scotland, said: “We all know that houses come at a big cost, but these prestigious addresses offer some extremely pricey properties.

“Ann Street, in the beautiful city of Edinburgh, tops the most expensive list for a second year running, setting wealthy buyers back almost £1.7 million, on average.

“There is some variety in Scotland’s most expensive streets this year, with roads in St Andrews, Gullane and Glasgow also hitting the top 10 list, with £1 million-plus luxury addresses also to be found in Musselburgh and North Berwick.

“While these desirable areas aren’t immune to the wider house price falls we’ve seen this year, it’s clear Scotland’s snazziest streets continue to hold appeal for those able to afford a home on them.”

Scroll through our picture gallery to see Scotland’s 10 most expensive streets, according to the Bank of Scotland.

1 . Ann Street, Edinburgh Ann Street in Edinburgh, which is known for its "stunning" aesthetics and classic Georgian architecture, is identified as the priciest place to purchase a property by the Bank of Scotland, with buyers having to fork out more than £1.68 million on average for a house.

2 . Golf Place, St Andrews Golf Place in St Andrews, Fife, is second on the list, with homes said to be exchanging hands for around £1.61 million.

3 . Wester Coates Avenue, Edinburgh Wester Coates Avenue, in the Murrayfield area of Edinburgh, is third on the list, with average prices of more than £1.5 million.