Three teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with a fire at a Tesco store in East Lothian.

Emergency services were called to the superstore in Tantallon Place, North Berwick, shortly before 11pm on Thursday (April 13).

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) attended along with police, but no one was injured from the incident.

Photo: Google Maps

Police later confirmed that two girls and a boy were charged in connection with culpable and reckless fire raising.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Three youths aged 14, 15 and 16 have been charged in connection with a culpable and reckless fireraising incident which happened at a supermarket on Tantallon Road, North Berwick, on Thursday, 13 April, 2023.

“The two girls and one boy will be reported to relevant authorities.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received reports of a fire at Tantallon Road in North Berwick at around 22:56.