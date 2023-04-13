A blaze broke out shortly before 11pm last night at award-winning Stockbridge fish and chip shop Alba D'Oro, with residents living above evacuated from their homes.

One of the residents living in the flats above the popular Henderson Row chip shop who were evacuated by the fire brigade last night, said he smelled smoke from his home.

"I smelled smoke, but I was cooking toast, so I didn't think anything of it for a while," he said. "Then I realised something wasn't right. My neighbours called the fire brigade.

Firefighters on the scene in Stockbridge last night. Photo by Jane Barlow.

"When I first moved into the flat a year ago, the insurance asked a lot of questions about the fact it was above a takeaway, they must be seen as high risk for this kind of thing."

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service said it was called at 10.44pm last night, Wednesday, April 12, regarding the incident. Three vehicles, from the Tollcross and McDonald Road fire stations, attended the ground floor fire, which was extinguished by 11.37pm, with crews leaving the scene at 12.30am on Thursday, April 13. There was no reports of any injuries from the fire.

Police were not called to the incident.

The fish and chip shop has been operating since 1975 and has picked up many awards since, including being named best fish and chip shop in the UK in 2014 by The Times and recognition for its food and service from Visit Scotland and the Scottish Tourist Board in 2002.